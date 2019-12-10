Shweta Basu Prasad announces separation from husband Rohit Mittal after one year of marriage

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Basu Prasad announces separation from husband Rohit Mittal

Makdee actress Shweta Basu Prasad broke the internet as she announced her separation from husband Rohit Mittal exactly after one year of marriage. The actress, who has starred in many films and TV shows since her childhood, got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Rohit in a private ceremony in December last year that only included her family members and close friends. Now, after one year, the duo has decided to call it splits and Shweta announced the news on Instagram.

Taking to social media, the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actress wrote, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interests, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your Cheerleader.”

In December last year, Shweta shared many photos and videos from her wedding ceremony and looked gorgeous as a Bong bride. She donned a traditional saree and looked like a million dollars. For the unversed, Shweta and Rohit had been dating for a long time before they decided to take their relationship to the next step.

The couple was seeing each other since six years and since the last two years of their courtship, they moved in together. Interestingly, if rumours are to be believed it was director Anurag Kashyap who played the cupid.

