Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun and others enjoy delicious meal at dinner together. See photo

In between the busy schedules of shoots, it becomes crucial for Bollywood celebrities to take a break and hang out with their friends and relatives. They either decided to hang out together, or have dinner or head out for a vacation. Sailing in the same boat, B-Town stars Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan caught over dinner and their picture from the happy moment is all over the internet. The squad looks happy and fresh as they pose for the camera.

Gracing the get-together, there was also film producer Bunty Walia and his beautiful wife Vanessa Walia. Have you seen their picture yet?

On the work front, Ranbir is these days busy in the shooting of his film Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt. Arjun has just seen the release of his latest film Panipat which is getting appreciation from the critics.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt during Barhmastra shoot

Talking about Aditya Roy Kapur, he will next be seen in Malang opposite Disha Patani while Junior Bachchan will collaborate with Anurag Basu for an untitled project and will also be seen in the crime drama The Big Bull and the prequel of Kahaani.

View this post on Instagram MALANG A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:29am PST

