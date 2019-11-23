Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  5. We are in touch with Dhananjay Munde and there is a possibility of even Ajit Pawar coming back:Sanjay Raut

We are in touch with Dhananjay Munde and there is a possibility of even Ajit Pawar coming back:Sanjay Raut

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 14:18 IST ]
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: We are in touch with Dhananjay Munde and there is a possibility of even Ajit Pawar coming back. Ajit has been blackmailed, it will be exposed who is behind this, in Saamna newspaper soon.
