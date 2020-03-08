Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
Watch: AIADMK MLA Arukutty plays drum during temple fest in Coimbatore

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA VC Arukutty played drum music and also danced during a temple fest at Idigarai village outskirts of Coimbatore on March 07.

