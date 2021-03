Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah hold a roadshow in Nandigram; Mithun Chakraborty in Kharagpur

While Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah hold a roadshow in Nandigram, Bharatiya Janata Party's Mithun Chakraborty campaigned for actor Hiran Chatterjee, the party's candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat.