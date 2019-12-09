Monday, December 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Karnataka by-election results:Trends show BJP leading on 11 seats, Cong on 2, JDS on 1

Politics Videos

Karnataka by-election results:Trends show BJP leading on 11 seats, Cong on 2, JDS on 1

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 11:48 IST ]

Karnataka by-election results:Trends show BJP leading on 11 seats, Cong on 2, JDS on 1

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJammu And Kashmir: Massive search operation underway in Pulwama Next VideoChhattisgarh Armed Force jawan kills self after shooting company commander  