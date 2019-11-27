Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. I was always in NCP, I am in NCP and will continue to be in NCP: Ajit Pawar

Politics Videos

I was always in NCP, I am in NCP and will continue to be in NCP: Ajit Pawar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 9:41 IST ]

NCP leader Ajit Pawar received a warm welcome from Supriya Sule at Vidhan Sabha. Supriya Sule welcomed cousin Ajit Pawar with a hug and warm smile at the oath-taking ceremony. Supriya Sule welcomed cousin Ajit Pawar came along with other NCP leaders

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDon't know reason behind Ajit Pawar going with BJP, but we are happy on his return: Rohit Pawar Next VideoMaharashtra: Special Assembly Session begins, MLAs take oath  