Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal presents AAP government's report card

Politics Videos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal presents AAP government's report card

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 16:35 IST ]

Delhi: The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 presented the report card of the Aam Aadmi Party government in its 5-year term, claiming safety of women, good education, free health facility & easy transport were among top priorities.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKangana Ranaut opens up about real life Panga Next VideoAnyone who stays in India will be counted in NPR: Javdekar  