Updated on: April 12, 2024 19:23 IST

AAP workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Liquor Scam

Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest at the ITO foot-over bridge against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 12. They held a banner written ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ and raised slogans.