Bihar BJP spokesperson shot at in Munger

Bihar BJP spokesperson and Associate Professor of AS College, Azfar Shamshi, was shot at by miscreants while he was going to his chamber on January 27. He has been referred to Patna for treatment. Shamsi had a dispute with another professor of the college. Speaking to mediapersons, Munger SP Manavjit Singh Dhillon said, "We were informed that Azfar Shamsi (also an Associate Professor) was shot by 2-3 men while he was going to his chamber. He's under treatment. His statement has been recorded, he had dispute with another professor of the college whom we have arrested, he will be questioned." Further details are awaited