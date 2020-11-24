Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Will be proud if Karachi's accession becomes reality: Sena's cryptic response to Fadnavis

News Videos

Will be proud if Karachi's accession becomes reality: Sena's cryptic response to Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant reacted to BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement about Karachi.

Devendra Fadanvis Maharashtra Karachi Shivsena BJP Political News Arvind Sawant

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News