Updated on: August 17, 2023 14:45 IST

Super 100: Watch Top 100 News of The Day (17-08-2023)

1. Rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh... 71 people died in the last 4 days. 2. Most posh and expensive area of Shimla Himland declared danger zone... Residential complex was evacuated.