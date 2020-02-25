US President Donald Trump at Motera Stadium during 'Namaste Trump' event stated that India and US are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology.
February 24, 2020
Tour guide Nitin Kumar Singh, who guided the Trumps at Taj Mahal, shares his experience
President Trump, First Lady emplane for Delhi after visiting Taj Mahal
Watch: Ivanka spends quality time with husband Jared at Taj Mahal
