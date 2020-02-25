Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
We are hopeful for future of harmony between South Asian nations: US President

US President Donald Trump at Motera Stadium during 'Namaste Trump' event stated that India and US are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology.

