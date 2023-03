Updated on: March 22, 2023 13:49 IST

Watch: Exclusive interview with Jain Muni Acharya Lokesh, who challenged Maulana Madani

Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has now got the support of Jain muni Lokesh on the issue of Hindu Rashtra. Watch the exclusive interview of Jainmuni Lokesh.