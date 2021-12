Updated on: December 21, 2021 17:00 IST

UP state has worked for women empowerment: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses public at the launch of 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana'; CM Yogi Adityanath, Mathura MP Hema Malini and others present at the event. "The state has worked for women empowerment. This scheme will benefit the daughters of state," says PM Modi.