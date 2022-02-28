Updated on: February 28, 2022 8:20 IST

UP Election 2022: Devotees at Sheetla Kada Dham Temple on which party will win in Sirathu | Public Opinion | EP. 331

As UP polls have begun, all are eager to know the mood of the public of the state. India TV reached the assembly seat of Sirathu to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.