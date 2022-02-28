Monday, February 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP Election 2022: Devotees at Sheetla Kada Dham Temple on which party will win in Sirathu | Public Opinion | EP. 331

News Videos

Updated on: February 28, 2022 8:20 IST

UP Election 2022: Devotees at Sheetla Kada Dham Temple on which party will win in Sirathu | Public Opinion | EP. 331

As UP polls have begun, all are eager to know the mood of the public of the state. India TV reached the assembly seat of Sirathu to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 UP Election 2022 Sirathu Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News