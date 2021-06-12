Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
  Top 9 News: IMD issues 'heavy rainfall' warning in Mumbai

Top 9 News: IMD issues 'heavy rainfall' warning in Mumbai

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days, with an orange alert issued for Mumbai today.
