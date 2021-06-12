Downpour in Mumbai cripples normal life
Downpour in different parts of Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty turns 46, cuts cake with paps in Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty turns 46, cuts cake with paps in Mumbai
Watch: Man slips while boarding train, RPF personnel comes to his rescue
India logs 84,332 COVID cases, 4002 deaths in past 24 hours; recovery rate at 94.93%
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Sion East, Andheri subway flooded as city continues to receive heavy downpour
'Will rethink decision to revoke article 370 if brought to power', Digvijay Singh in leaked audio
MP: Over 300 COVID vaccination sites closed in Indore
Delhi: Fire breaks out inside a clothing showroom in Lajpat Nagar
Fuel price hike: Both petrol-diesel cross Rs 100/L mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar
Covid India LIVE updates: Busting myths of coronavirus and vaccination
Novak Djokovic hands Rafael Nadal 3rd loss in 108 French Open matches to reach final
Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli updates about CCTV controversy, physical abuse allegations
French Open 2021 Lookahead: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Barbora Krejcikova in women's singles final
Mumbai Rains: Heavy rain, water-logging disrupt life.. watch ground report
Congress leader Digvijay Singh makes shocking promises to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir
Top 9 News: IMD issues 'heavy rainfall' warning in Mumbai
OMG: Get vaccinated to beat COVID-19
How to protect nose, eyes, brain from black fungus? Learn Ayurvedic Remedies from Swami Ramdev
Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive, all-round development: PM Modi
Provincial lawmaker threatens to kill Nepal caretaker KP Sharma Oli
Indian-origin journalist wins Pulitzer for exposing China's Muslim detention camps
''We mean it'': FBI takes on sexual misconduct in its ranks
Moderna seeks US FDA approval for Covid jabs in adolescents
Johnson & Johnson says expiration date of its coronavirus vaccines extended
Delta variant 60 per cent more transmissible, reduces vaccine effect: UK experts
Alia Bhatt enjoys lunch date with sister Shaheen Bhatt, and BFFs Anushka Ranjan and others [PICS]
Aamir khan to play against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand
Raj Kundra says ex-wife Kavita cheated on him with his sister's husband, calls Shilpa his soulmate
Shah Rukh Khan responds Tom Hiddleston's video: 'Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki'
TRAI releases new technical framework for broadcasting and cable services
RBI extends risk-based internal audit system to housing finance companies
How to manage finances during pandemic: Best tips and tricks
Kavach Personal Loan: SBI launches collateral-free loan scheme for Covid-19 patients
Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020
Wales travel far to take on Switzerland in Baku at Euro 2020
Hoping for another title at Euro 2020, Denmark face Finland
Asus TUF, ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop series with Intel chips launched in India
Data on CoWIN safe, says govt amid rumours of hacking
OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India: Price, specifications
PC Build Guide: Create a gaming/streaming PC setup
Solar Eclipse 2021: How to watch live stream, timing and more
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh shares cozy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak raises temperature in THESE latest pics
Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest and these pics are proof
Ranveer Singh-Katrina Kaif visit Zoya Akhtar’s house amid reports of their collaboration | PICS
Sneak peek into Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's fairytale wedding | PICS
Covid India Updates: Does black fungus spread through onions? Know the truth
The emotional cost of Covid-19 on infertile couples
Covid India Updates: N95 or cotton mask, which offers maximum protection from coronavirus?
Warmer temperatures not enough to prevent Covid spread: Study
'Happy birthday to the legend roaster':Netizens flood internet with wishes for YouTuber Carry Minati
P Mamata Banerjee to marry AM Socialism in Tamil Nadu: Wedding card goes viral
Mumbai police joins Family Man 2 meme fest, has wacky answer for 'Chellam sir where to find chillam'
This woman gives birth to 10 babies, breaks Guinness World Record
Netizens begin meme fest as Sonam Kapoor's brother confirms Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are DATING
Horoscope June 12: Capricorns will get new job offers, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Putting these 3 types of pictures at home is inauspicious. Know why
Tandoori chicken to pani puri, 5 Indian dishes that made judges go gaga at MasterChef Australia
Elegant, graceful and subtle: Decoding Yami Gautam's complete bridal look
Should you oil your belly button? Here're benefits of naval oiling