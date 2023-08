Updated on: August 29, 2023 23:29 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: I.N.D.I.A to hold a key meeting on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai

A meeting of the India Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. This is the third meeting of the India Alliance, but till now it has not been decided who will be the convenor of the alliance.