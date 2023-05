Updated on: May 30, 2023 21:34 IST

Shahbad murder case: Who is Sahil? The jilted lover who bludgeoned his love story

Shahbad murder case: Sahil, the jilted lover who killed his alleged girlfriend, was a Muslim man but a Kalawa was found on his wrist. Citing the Kalawa, some BJP leaders demanded to probe the case from a 'love jihad' angle.