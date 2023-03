Updated on: March 30, 2023 15:08 IST

Sanyas Diksha Samaroh 2023 : Grand..divine..supernatural Special show from Haridwar on Ram Navami

Sanyas Diksha Samaroh 2023 : Today, on the occasion of Ram Navami, second Sannyas Diksha program is being organized by Swami Ramdev in Haridwar. In this program 40 girls and 60 boys are being initiated into sannyas.