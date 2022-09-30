Friday, September 30, 2022
     
  5. Russia-Ukraine War 2022 Latest Update LIVE: Will Russia-Ukraine War Take Dangerous Turn?

Updated on: September 30, 2022 9:43 IST

Russia-Ukraine War 2022 Latest Update LIVE: रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध और ख़तरनाक मोड़ की ओर बढ़ने वाला है?

2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update LIVE: 13 दिन पहले नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक सलाह रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को दी थी। पूरी दुनिया कह रही थी कि पुतिन को मोदी की वो सलाह मान लेनी चाहिए। लेकिन पुतिन ने रूस पहुंचते ही पैंतरा बदल दिया। पुतिन और ज़्यादा अग्रेसिव हो गए। ख़बर ये आ रही है कि यूक्रेन के चार बड़े इलाकों पर पुतिन हर हाल में कब्ज़ा करना चाहते हैं और इसका ऐलान वो अगले 24 घंटों के अंदर कर सकते हैं। 13 days ago Narendra Modi gave an advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The whole world was saying that Putin should accept that advice of Modi. But Putin changed his maneuver as soon as he reached Russia. Putin became more aggressive. The news is coming that Putin wants to occupy four large areas of Ukraine at any cost and he can announce it within the next 24 hours.#Putin #Russia #Ukrain #NuclearWar #JoeBiden #Zelenski
