Updated on: November 04, 2021 13:20 IST

PM Modi to jawans: India proud of this brigade's role during surgical strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his tradition to celebrate Diwali with India's armed forces personnel posted at border areas, on Thursday addressed soldiers at Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing soldiers at the Nowshera sector amid 'Jai Mata Di' chants, PM Modi said, "I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here."