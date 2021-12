Updated on: December 16, 2021 14:40 IST

PM Modi speaks at National Summit on Agro & Food Processing, says - We should take agriculture out of chemistry labs

We've to take agriculture out of chemistry labs & link it with nature's laboratory. When I talk about a natural laboratory, it's completely science-based... From seeds to soil, all solutions can be brought in naturally: PM Modi at National Summit on Agro & Food Processing