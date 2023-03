Updated on: March 14, 2023 18:46 IST

Parliament Budget Session Hindenburg Report: Government is not allowing the House to run to save Adani?

Ruckus continues in the Parliament regarding the issue of Gautam Adani. The opposition is demanding a JPC from the government on this issue. On this, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajeev Rai said that the government does not want the House to run.