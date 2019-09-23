Monday, September 23, 2019
     
  5. Pakistan's conspiracy revealed, infiltration from the border and terrorist attack possible

Pakistan's conspiracy revealed, infiltration from the border and terrorist attack possible

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 23, 2019 17:59 IST ]

Pakistan's conspiracy revealed, infiltration from the border and terrorist attack possible. Around 500 militants paresent at LoC waiting to infiltrate through Indian territory.

