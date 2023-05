Updated on: May 29, 2023 9:37 IST

Owaisi On PM Modi: Owaisi's fiery statement as RJD compares New Parliament to a 'Coffin'

Owaisi On New Parliament: Owaisi said that the PM takes Hindu religious leaders inside the Lok Sabha... but why didn't he take the priest and the Muslim religious leader inside... Along with this, Owaisi said that India has no religion. India accepts all religions.