Sunday, December 05, 2021
     
  5. Omicron variant detected in Maharashtra after Gujarat and Karnataka, Man who returned from South Africa tests positive

Published on: December 05, 2021 6:52 IST

India detected its fourth case of Omicron variant of Coronavirus. A man who returned from South Africa has been tested positive for the deadly variant of the virus in Maharashtra.
