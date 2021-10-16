Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Mob attacks ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali, casualties reported

News Videos

Updated on: October 16, 2021 13:40 IST

Mob attacks ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali, casualties reported

The perpetrators of communal violence in Bangladesh on Saturday vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.
Bangladesh Hindus Bangladsh Durga Puja Temple Bangladesh Temple Attack

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News