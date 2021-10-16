Superfast 200: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 16, 2021
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 16, 2021
Chhattisgarh: Big action in Jashpur car accident row, ASI suspended
Recommended Video
Top News
Amid tension, China deploys large number of UAV, fighter jets at Ngari Gunsa airbase
Singhu Border LIVE: Sarabjit Singh sent to 7-day police custody, names four more accused
I am full-time, hands-on Congress President: Sonia counters G23 at CWC meet
Incessant rains lash Kerala; 'Red Alert' in 5 districts
Rahul Dravid all set to take over as full-time coach of Indian team
Congress to have a new full-time president by Sept 2022: Sources
Latest News
Opinion | Brutal killing: Farmer leaders must hand over the real killers to police
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB conducts new raids; Aryan Khan to remain in jail till Oct 20
2021 T20 World Cup Venues: All you need to know
On Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's anniversary, Saba shares video of special wedding moments | Watch
Mob attacks ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali, casualties reported
Singhu Border murder row: Nihang Sarabjit surrenders, Police to produce him in court today
Jashpur mishap: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces aid of Rs 50 lakh to kin of deceased
Swift, substantial: IMF hails India's response to COVID-19 crisis
Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', would not affect farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait
IPL 2021: Andre Russell was at risk of aggravating injury in final
IPL 2021: Gaikwad star for the future, says CSK coach Fleming
IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer big catalyst for KKR turnaround, says coach McCullum
IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Dhoni's Chennai beat Kolkata by 27 runs to clinch fourth IPL title
IPL 2021 Final: 'We all play for Dhoni,' says Deepak Chahar after CSK win 4th title
Sardar Udham Review: Vicky Kaushal, Shoojit Sircar stir up horrors of Jallianwala Bagh massacre masterfully
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's hairstyle in Jacqueline Fernandez's new post sends fans into a tizzy
Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill starrer gets highest opening for Punjabi film ever
Fuel prices hit all time high as petrol, diesel rates hiked again
Coal ministry to augment fuel supply to power sector from captive mines
Take steps to keep edible oil prices in check: Centre tells states
Fuel prices skyrocket as petrol retails at Rs 106/L in Delhi; Rs 110 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad
India has faced Covid crisis with resilience and fortitude: Nirmala Sitharaman
iPhone 13 Review: The best of the bunch
Apple Watch Series 7 set to go on sale in India this Friday
Microsoft, AMD working to patch Ryzen bug on Windows 11
OnePlus 9RT launch set for October 13: Expected price, specifications
BenQ launches new lineup for monitors, projectors in India
Kajol to Mouni Roy: Take fashion inspiration from THESE B-town beauties for Durga Puja celebrations
The Flash to Batwoman, 5 TV shows for anyone who is obsessed with superhero movies
Durga Puja 2021: Kajol, Sumona Chakravarti turn heads as they celebrate saptami | IN PICS
Loki to Money Heist, 5 gripping thriller shows that will leave you on the edge of your seat
Durga Puja Day 1: 'Chal Chitra', portrays pain of partitions during 1947, 1971 in Kolkata pandal
A simple blood test may spot early signs of dementia
Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe Covid19 risk: Study
Why it's important to take care of your mental health during pregnancy
World Arthritis Day 2021: Check out effective diet plan. What to eat and not to eat?
Irritable bowel syndrome: Symptoms, common myths, and 5 helpful Ayurvedic herbs
Mumbai Police uses Squid Game viral video to remind people about traffic rules
'Star Trek' fame William Shatner makes world record, becomes oldest person to go to space
IPL 2021: It's CSK vs KKR in finals &Twitter is riding high on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah memes
Garba in PPE kits! Video of girls dancing during Navratri to spread COVID-19 awareness goes viral
Happy Birthday Jimin: BTS ARMY 'doesn't need permission to dance' as their fav K-pop singer turns 26
Vastu Tips: For stronger financial position, keep these things in mind while signing
Horoscope October 16: Cancerians will have a good day, Know about other zodiac signs
Lipping-up the much-needed skincare regime!
Sneak peek into picturesque locales of Nainital where Taapsee Pannu's Blurr was shot
Vastu tips: Pray facing in this direction for happiness and peace