Updated on: December 21, 2022 14:14 IST

Mansukh Mandaviya Urged Rahul Gandhi To Suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress Reacts

Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over spread of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.