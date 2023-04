Updated on: April 28, 2023 9:12 IST

Mallikarjun Kharge says Modi ‘like a poisonous snake’

Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “like a poisonous snake”, triggering sharp reactions from the BJP even as he sought to clarify that his remarks were against the BJP ideology, and it wasn’t a personal attack on any individual.