Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling underway at Nandsi voting booth in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Image Source : FREEPIK Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling underway at one polling booth in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling necessitated by a misplaced voters' register at a booth in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency began at 7:00 am on Thursday. The repolling at a booth in Masuda Vidhan Sabha region in Nandsi village of Rajasthan commenced today (May 2) morning.

Speaking with media, Bharti Dixit, District Collector (DC), Ajmer, said, "As the polling officers had misplaced some election-related documents, polling is being conducted again at polling booth number 195 in Masuda Vidhan Sabha region in Nandasi village, Ajmer."

"We made a report and sent it to the Election Commission. And the Commission ordered re-polling on this booth," she said.

The District Collector also informed that the place has 753 voters and to inform all the voters, the authorities and the SVEEP team is taking the help of loudspeakers to inform the public of the re-polling.

"The voters are being informed. The voter slips are also being distributed from home to home. The timing of voting is from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm," Dixit said.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared polling held at this booth in the second phase on April 26 (Friday) as void after 17-A register (of voters) got misplaced by the presiding officer and announced repolling.

Elaborate security and other arrangements have been made for the repolling.

"Voting at the polling booth in Nandsi in Ajmer parliamentary constituency began at 7 am which will continue till 5 pm," spokesperson of the election department said.

How many voters will exercise their votes?

A total of 753 voters will exercise their franchise in the repolling. Webcasting of this polling booth is also being done.

Rajasthan voting schedule

Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats, out of which 12 went to polls in the first phase on April 19 and 13 in the second phase on April 26.

