Lok Sabha Elections: Brij Bhushan Singh to lose ticket, son may get ticket from Kaiserganj seat, say sources

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to drop its Kaiserganj sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, and field his son from the seat, said sources to India TV.

BJP may give Lok Sabha poll ticket to Brij Bhushan's younger son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj seat.

Earlier, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh blamed the media over the delay in the announcement of his name as the BJP candidate from the Lok Sabha seat. Speaking to media, Singh said, "The worry of the ticket is that of mine. You (media) people need not worry. The announcement of my candidature is getting delayed because of you people."

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate from Kaiserganj where polling will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20 (Monday).

BSP candidate on Kaiserganj seat

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has today (May 2) declared Narendra Pandey as its candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. So far the BSP has announced around 50 candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for phases one and two have been completed and the third phase is on May 7.

To another question, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief said that meeting Muslims and visiting their homes to celebrate Eid is not a crime.

"I have never done politics on the basis of religion," he said, and appealed to the reporters not to connect everything with politics. "I do not do politics by dividing society on the lines of caste, religion and sect," he said.

