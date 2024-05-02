Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC extends polling hours in Telangana due to heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In view of heatwave conditions prevailing in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the polling hours in various assembly segments of Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections. The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm.

Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state is scheduled to take place on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

Timing extended in THESE Lok Sabha seats

The extended voting hours will apply to all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies. In the remaining five parliamentary seats, the extended timing will be applicable only in certain assembly segments, as outlined in a notification issued by the commission.

Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm in the following Lok Sabha seats: Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda, and Bhongir.

The revised voting timing will also encompass particular assembly segments within designated Lok Sabha constituencies. Five assembly segments within the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, three segments within the Peddapalle seat, six within the Warangal (SC) seat, three within the Mahabubabad (ST) seat, and five within the Khammam Lok Sabha seat will adhere to the updated timing outlined by the Election Commission.

The decision — to change the timing — was taken following a request from the Telangana chief electoral officer in view of representations received from various political parties and contesting candidates on the prevailing situation of heat wave in the state and its effect on voter turnout, according to the notification.

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections

The state comprises 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, namely Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) (now known as the BRS) won 9 seats, the BJP secured 4 seats, the Congress won 3 seats, and the AIMIM emerged victorious in 1 seat.

