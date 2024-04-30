Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi set to address poll rally in Telangana today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi addresses during a public meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a poll rally in Alladurg, Sangareddy district of Telangana, on Tuesday, as confirmed by BJP sources. This marks Modi’s second appearance in the state since the announcement of the poll schedule. Telangana holds strategic importance for the BJP in the southern region, as the party aims to secure a significant number of seats to advance its ambitious target of achieving 370 seats in the Lok Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah previously outlined a goal of winning double-digit seats out of the total 17 in Telangana.

Campaign strategy

Amit Shah is slated to campaign on May 1, rallying support for the BJP’s Hyderabad candidate, Madhavi Latha, who is contesting against AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, the incumbent MP from the constituency.

Past performance and future prospects

In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP clinched four seats in Telangana. With the exception of Soyam Bapurao (Adilabad), the party fielded candidates from their respective constituencies.

Vigorous campaigning underway

BJP Telangana chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, contesting from Secunderabad, along with National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar) and Nizamabad MP D Arvind, have already launched intensive campaigns in their respective electoral segments.

