Updated on: April 05, 2024 16:55 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge release manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 05. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were also present at the event.