Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mumbai braces for fierce contest as it's Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena in 3 of 6 seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In what promises to be a heated electoral showdown, the Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency is gearing up for a fierce battle among various political factions. The contest is primarily between the Shiv Sena factions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress party. With six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai, the battleground has been clearly delineated, particularly with the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena pitted against the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in three of these seats.

Political factions gear up for intense showdowns

The Shiv Sena, known for its stronghold in Mumbai politics, finds itself in a unique position with internal divisions adding complexity to the electoral equation. While Eknath Shinde leads one faction, Uddhav Thackeray heads another, highlighting the internal power struggle within the party. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing the Mumbai constituencies as crucial battlegrounds to assert its dominance in the state. With a substantial presence across Maharashtra, the BJP is aiming to leverage the general elections to consolidate its position further. Meanwhile, the Congress party is gearing up to challenge the ruling alliance in Mumbai, hoping to make significant gains in the upcoming polls. The party is banking on its traditional support base and is strategizing to capitalize on any discontent among voters.

Six constituencies in Mumbai

Mumbai South

Mumbai South-Central

Mumbai North

Mumbai North-Central

Mumbai North-East

Mumbai North-West

NCP Vs NCP, BJP Vs Congress

While two seats will witness fights between the traditional rivals - the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, in one seat the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP will fight it out. Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai North-West will see a fight between the two Senas, while Mumbai North-East will be a BJP versus Shiv Sena (UBT) face-off. As polling day is approaching in the constituency, each faction is strategizing and mobilising its resources to secure victory in the elections.

Notable candidates in fray at each seat:

Mumbai South: Sitting MP Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT) Vs Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde). Jadhav represents the Byculla assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Mumbai South-Central: Anil Desai (Shiv Sena-UBT) Vs Rahul Shewale (Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde). While Desai was a Rajya Sabha member till recently, Shewale is a sitting Lok Sabha member.

Mumbai North: Union Minister Piyush Goyal (BJP) Vs Bhushan Patil (Congress). Goyal is a Rajya Sabha member

Mumbai North-Central: Ujjwal Nikam (BJP) Vs Sitting MLA Varsha Gaikwad (Congress). Gaikwad is the party's Mumbai unit president, while Nikam is a noted lawyer.

Mumbai North-East: Mihir Kotecha (BJP) Vs Sanjay Dina Patil (Shiv Sena-UBT). Kotecha is the MLA from the Mulund assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Mumbai North-West: Amol Kirtikar (Shiv Sena-UBT) Vs Ravindra Waikar (Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde). Waikar who was earlier with the Sena (UBT), joined the Shinde camp recently.

A look at 2019 Lok Sabha election results

Mumbai South: Arvind Sawant (Now Shiv Sena-UBT) defeated Milind Deora (then Congress) by more than 100,000 votes.

Mumbai South-Central: Rahul Shewale (Now Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde) defeated Eknath Mahadeo (Congress) by more than 1,50,000 votes.

Mumbai North: Gopal Chinayya Shetty (BJP) defeated Bollywood actor and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar by more than 4,65,000 votes.

Mumbai North-Central: Poonam Mahajan (BJP) defeated Congress candidate Priya Dutt by more than 1,30,000 votes.

Mumbai North-East: Manoj Kotak (BJP) defeated Sanjay Patil (Now Shiv Sena-UBT) by more than 2,26,000 votes.

Mumbai North-West: Gajanan Kirtikar (Now Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde) defeated Sanjay Nirupam (then Congress) by more than 2,60,000 votes.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that Mumbai is divided into Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district. Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central constituencies are in Mumbai city, while rest of the constituencies are in Mumbai suburban. The Mumbai constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. The nomination process is underway. The last date of filing of nominations is May 3. Since 2014, the Congress has lost all the Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, while in the 2019 assembly elections, it could win only five of the 36 seats. This will be the first major electoral test after the political realignment that emerged in 2019.

