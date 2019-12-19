Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
  5. Left Party supporters protest over CAA and NRC at Mandi House, New Delhi

Left Party supporters protest over CAA and NRC at Mandi House, New Delhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 15:09 IST ]

Despite prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, protestors gathered at Red Fort and Mandi House. Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses.

