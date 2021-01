Kisan Mahapanchayat announces to vacate protest site at Shahjahanpur

Kisan Mahapanchayat leader Rampal Jat condemned the violence that took place during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Disassociating them from Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Rampal Jat said that they will support the movement after analysing every step on rural level and have also decided to vacate the protest site at Rajasthan-Haryana border.