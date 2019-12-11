Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
ISRO to launch RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites at 3:25 pm today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 8:48 IST ]

Andhra Pradesh: ISRO's PSLV-C48 to launch RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites at 3:25 pm today, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. RISAT-2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg.

