Updated on: February 10, 2023 14:39 IST

ISRO SSLV-D2 Launch: ISRO launched the smallest rocket, "SSLV-D2."

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for the second demonstration mission of its new offering, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The mission is a significant step forward in the SSLV development phase, which failed on its first launch.