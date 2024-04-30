Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2024 out, 85.31 per cent pass, Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2024 declared

Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2024: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani today announced the results of the class 12th exam. Students who appeared in the HBSE Class 12th board exam 2024 can download their results from the official website, bseh.org.in. The announcement of the results was made by the chairman VP Yadav at a press conference after noon. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 85.31 per cent. In this exam, a total of 2,13,504 students appeared in the Senior Secondary (Educational) regular examination, out of which 182136 passed and 6169 candidates failed.

Girls have outperformed boys in the BSEH Class 12 board exam by securing a pass percentage of 88.14%. On the other hand, the pass percentage of male students is also recorded at 82.52%. As per the instructions given by the board's chairman, the concerned schools can download the results from the official website of BSEH this evening. If any school fails to receive the results on time, it will be held responsible.

What's next?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the class 12th board exams can get their answer sheets re-checked and re-evaluated within 20 days from the date of declaration of results. The students will also have to pay the prescribed fee along with their application form.

This year, Haryana Board Exam 2024 was conducted between February 27 and April 2 in pen and paper mode wherein over 2,21,484 students appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm at over 1,482 exam centres.

How to check Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th, 12th results?

Students are required to visit the official website, bseh.org

Navigate the link to Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th, 12th results

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your name, roll number on the login page

Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Download and save Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th, 12th results for future reference

Private vs Government Schools

As per the board's chairman, the pass percentage of the government schools was 83.35 per cent and the pass percentage of private schools was 88.12 per cent.

Rural vs Urban area

The exam results indicate that students from rural areas had a pass percentage of 86.17%, while students from urban areas had a pass percentage of 83.53%. It was reported that Mahendragarh district had the highest pass percentage, while Nuh district had the lowest.

The regular senior secondary students achieved a pass rate of 85.31%, while the self-study candidates' pass rate was 65.32%.