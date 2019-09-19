Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
  5. India, Thailand commence joint military exercise in Meghalaya's Umroi

India, Thailand commence joint military exercise in Meghalaya's Umroi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 17:58 IST ]

Armies of India and Thailand are commencing joint military exercise in Umroi, Meghalaya.

chandrayaan-2

