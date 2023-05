Updated on: May 12, 2023 0:01 IST

Imran Khan Big Win!; Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s ‘arrest illegal’

Imran Khan may be released from jail tomorrow..but for the 48 hours he remained in jail..what happened to Imran during that time…till now no one was aware of it but today Imran Khan happened to himself for the first time. The story of oppression and excess was narrated in the Supreme Court.