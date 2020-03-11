Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
Holi celebrated in Kanpur old age home in high spirits

Holi was celebrated with warmth and kindness in an old age home of UP's Kanpur. The administration of the old age home celebrated the festival of colours with senior citizens.

