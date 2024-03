Updated on: March 24, 2024 15:37 IST

Holi fervour increases in different parts of India | India TV News English

People thronged to markets in Haryana’s Ambala district on March 23 ahead of the Holi festival. A sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district is selling ‘gujiya’ made of gold on the occasion of Holi. Watch to learn more!