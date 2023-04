Updated on: April 05, 2023 22:23 IST

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 : Before Hanuman Jayanti Home Ministry is on high alert, issued advisory to all

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti and an advisory has been sent to all the states by the Central Government. The central government had to issue this advisory because on the day of Ram Navami, processions were attacked in many states.