Updated on: March 27, 2024 19:17 IST

BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh, including PM Modi and Amit Shah

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled its lineup of star campaigners who will spearhead campaigning efforts in Madhya Pradesh. The list includes names such as PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah and many others.