Decoding AFSPA: Government considers its removal from Jammu and Kashmir | India TV News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently made a big statement regarding Jammu and Kashmir. During an interview, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Central Government is considering removing the AFSPA, i.e., the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.