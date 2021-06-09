Wednesday, June 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Govt is ready to have a discussion with the farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

News Videos

Govt is ready to have a discussion with the farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that the government is ready to have a discussion with the farmers on the key issues.
Narendra Singh Tomar Farmers' Protest Agriculture Minister

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X