  5. French Navy's ships arrive Kochi port to participate in 'La Perouse' exercise

French Navy's ships arrive Kochi port to participate in 'La Perouse' exercise

To lead naval exercise 'La Perouse' with Quad members' Navies, French Navy's Tonnerre and Surcouf frigate arrived in Kochi.
French Navy Ships Kochi Port La Perouse Navy Exercise Tonnerre Surcouf Frigate

